TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas man was arrested after authorities say he secretly recorded two women as they tried on clothes in a fitting room inside an area Target store.

The incident occurred at a Target on 7150 U.S. Highway 19 in Pinellas Park at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Police said the man, identified as Marlon Lutrell Butts, 21, of Largo, was seen placing his cell phone under fitting room stalls. He admitted to the offense when interviewed by detectives, according to the affidavit.

“The subject admitted post Miranda that he did take photos and/or videos of the two women on the above date and time for his own sexual gratification,” the affidavit said. “The images/video were taken without their knowledge or consent and were of them in the process of trying on clothing.”

Butts was arrested for video voyeurism and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was later released on a $2,500 bond.