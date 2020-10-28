Pinellas man punches elderly Uber driver in face over mask requirement, deputies say

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning in Treasure Island after he blew into an elderly Uber driver’s face and punched him over a mask requirement, deputies said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Seminole resident Christopher Vacha around 4:30 a.m.

Deputies said when Vacha was told he had to wear a mask to ride in the Uber, he blew into the driver’s face. When the elderly man got out of his car, Vacha allegedly punched him in his face.

When deputies responded to arrest Vacha for battery, they said he resisted until he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Vacha was arrested for battery on an elderly person and resisting arrest.

