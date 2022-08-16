PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was arrested Monday after a woman he lived with found a video recording device hidden in her bedroom air vent, according to arrest documents.

Deputies said David Lopez, 49, of Seminole, hid the video recording device in the woman’s air vent and positioned it so it would record the woman while she privately undressed in her room.

The woman told deputies she shared the home with Lopez, who was the only other person who would have regular access to the room.

During an interview, Lopez told authorities he placed the camera in the vent “in an attempt to capture the woman using drugs in the home,” documents said.

Lopez was charged with video voyeurism. Bond was set at $5,000.