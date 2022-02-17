Pinellas man gave underage girls vape pens for sex acts, to sniff their feet, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man accused of preying on underage girls through social media has been arrested on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with minors.

Deputies said they identified multiple victims who’ve accused Brandon White of offering them vaping devices in exchange for sex. The first known offense occurred in April 2021, according to deputies.

Deputies said White would communicate with the minors through Snapchat and Instagram and ask to smell and touch their feet in exchange for nicotine and marijuana products.

“White also received various sexual acts from the victims,” the arrest report said.

White is 22, and the victims are all under 16, according to deputies.

Deputies said White was interviewed by detectives on Wednesday and admitted to meeting with multiple underage girls.

Online jail records show he was arrested on seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, one count of lewd and lascivious conduct, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, one count of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under 16.

He’s is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.