PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — New Federal charges reveal a strange case of fraud, money laundering, and a murder-for-hire plot.

Alexander Leszczynski, 24, of North Redington Beach was accused of using fictitious charitable entities to engage in fraud to obtain two Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loans totaling $195,910.

Leszczynski was also accused of attempting to deposit $2.7 million of worthless checks into accounts belonging to a church he created called “Love and Bliss.”

In a bizarre twist, he also sought to transfer the deed of two properties owned by deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to the Love and Bliss Church.

Now, new charges accuse Leszczynski of trying to hire a hit man to kill witnesses in the case.

Leszczynski faces up to 50 years in Federal Prison on all of the charges if he is convicted.