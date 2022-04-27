TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dunedin man is facing charges after he allegedly trapped a minor in a locker room and kissed him without his consent, Clearwater police said.

Police said James Trevor Byron Thompson walked up to the victim inside the locker room at a Clearwater Crunch Fitness and started talking to him about love and being a vegan.

He also said he was Jesus Christ in another life, and tried to give the victim a hug, the report said.

When the victim tried to get away, Thompson, who is about 100 pounds heavier than the victim, used his body to block his path and prevent him from leaving the locker room, the affidavit said.

He also gave the victim an unwanted kiss, police said.

Another person witnessed the incident and Thompson was arrested, according to the affidavit.

When interviewed by detectives, Thompson admitted to kissing the victim, the affidavit said. He was arrested for simple battery and false imprisonment and booked into the Pinellas County jail. He was released on a $5,500 bond.