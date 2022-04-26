OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was arrested after deputies said he attacked his Uber driver in the middle of a ride Friday.

James Little, 55, was arrested on a felony battery charge.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Little became angry when his driver took a U-turn at McMullen Booth Road.

According to the affidavit, he began yelling and cursing at the driver, saying he wasn’t going to pay for the extra mileage on trip. Deputies said Little believed the driver was intentionally taking a longer route even though the fare for the trip was set before it started.

Little began punching the driver in the arm from the backseat while screaming, “I’ll fix the f—ing GPS,” according to deputies.

The affidavit states Little then jumped into the front seat, where he grabbed the driver’s lunch cooler and hit her in the face with it several times before she was able to pull over and get help.

Little was taken to the Pinellas County Jail on a $2,500 bond.