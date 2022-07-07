TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man was arrested for battery on Tuesday for allegedly trying to “get rid of demons” from a victim.

According to an arrest report, Richard Dorris and the 72-year-old victim were together at an address when Dorris grabbed the victim by the forehead and began saying “religious satanic rhetoric,” advising he was trying to “get the demons out.”

The victim told Dorris to let him go and that he didn’t want to be touched.

Dorris refused to stop touching the victim. The victim tryed removing Dorris’ hands, but was unable to.

The report said Dorris pushed on the victim’s head so hard, it caused the victim to fall onto an ottoman, which slid across the floor, causing the victim to fall to the ground, cutting his forearm.

The incident was seen by a witness.

Dorris is charged with battery on a person 65 years or older, a felony charge.