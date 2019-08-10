Live Now
Pinellas man accused of selling counterfeit E-cigarettes and JUUL pods

Pinellas County

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) -A Pinellas County man is accused of selling counterfeit E-cigarettes and JUUL pods online.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Tawfik Soliman admitted to purchasing the items directly from China.

Detectives began their investigation in July after receiving information 
from an investigator with JUUL Labs Inc.,  that someone was selling fake products and selling them on the website offerup.com

Soliman was arrested and charged with Forging and Counterfeiting Private 
Labels and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

