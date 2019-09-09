Pinellas man accused of kidnapping, molesting girl due in court

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man remains behind bars Monday on kidnapping and molestation charges after authorities said he dragged a 9-year-old girl behind a house and touched her inappropriately.

Deputies said the victim was playing in a Safety Harbor neighborhood with two other children, ages 4 and 6, when 63-year-old, Paul Morgan walked up to the girl and asked to see her underwear.

When the child refused, deputies said he dragged her behind a home and lifted up her skirt and tried to pull off her underwear.

Then he touched her inappropriately, investigators said.

Detectives said the other two children confronted Morgan.

One of them was pushed to the ground.

The girl managed to escape and ran home. Her mother called 911.

Morgan was picked up after he was found walking not too far away from the area.

Authorities said Morgan suffers from an intellectual disability and lives at a nearby assisted living facility.

The judge ordered Morgan to report back to court Wednesday to prove he would be able to hire his own lawyer.

LATEST STORIES: