Pinellas landlord shoved tenant, stole her Trump flag, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump appears to have drawn the ire of a landlord in Pinellas County.

Joseph Mazzara, 74, is accused of stealing his tenant’s Trump flag during an incident in Indian Rocks this week, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said Mazarra shoved the victim to get to the sideyard of her residence and fled the scene with her Trump flag. She was left with minor bruising and grease and dirt marks on her arm, the affidavit stated.

Deputies said Mazzara has one prior conviction for battery.

The landlord was arrested for felony battery and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

