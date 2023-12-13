PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Neighbors in unincorporated Seminole say short-term rentals are causing problems in their community. Similar complaints are popping up throughout Pinellas and other surrounding counties.

Longtime homeowner Joe Russo says there’s a lot to love on the tree-lined streets of his neighborhood off Park Boulevard.

“We’ve got the Intracoastal behind us, we’ve got the Gulf beaches to the west and it’s just a magical spot,” he said.

Signs are posted around the neighborhood with a clear message about an issue community members say they’re seeing more frequently. According to residents, short-term rentals are popping up everywhere.

“Imagine having new neighbors every week, new neighbors that are backing into your mailbox, are staying up partying until all hours of the night,” Russo said.

Families don’t want big companies purchasing more properties in the neighborhood.

“Basically, we have no recourse because we’re unincorporated,” Russo said. “We’re the closest area to the beach without any protection is Seminole and the investors know.”

According to Pinellas County leaders, there are approximately 300 homes zoned for short-term vacation rentals.

A spokesperson with the county says the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is the best option to deal with immediate problems like noise complaints and illegal activities. However, the code enforcement division is responsible for investigating properties and issuing violations.

This year the department has investigated 40 cases involving rentals, it processed 175 cases since 2006.

In a statement regarding possible changes to short-term rental laws, the spokesperson said: Pinellas County is closely monitoring state-level discussions that may potentially impact the standards and enforcement of codes related to short-term rentals while continuing to ensure short-term rentals comply with all state and local regulations.

Russo says his concerns are amplified by issues occurring at other short-term rentals in surrounding counties. He says major companies are driving out housing costs, pricing families out of the area.

“It’s going to turn into Jersey Shore right here in Seminole,” he said, “we want everyone to have a good time, we want them to enjoy our Gulf Beaches but we don’t want them disrupting our neighborhoods.”

A spokesperson with Pinellas County provided the following answers to questions:

How many short-term rentals are registered with Pinellas County? Approximately 300 properties have completed the zoning clearance process for Short Term Vacation Rentals.

How does the county ensure all STRs are registered? The Land Development Code specifies that single family residences to be used as short-term vacation rentals are required to complete a zoning clearance, which includes completion of the Short Term Vacation Rental Standards form. Code Enforcement follows-up with STR owners if a complaint is received and requires the processing of a zoning clearance if it has not already been filed.

