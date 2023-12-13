PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Neighbors in unincorporated Seminole say short-term rentals are causing problems in their community. Similar complaints are popping up throughout Pinellas and other surrounding counties.
Longtime homeowner Joe Russo says there’s a lot to love on the tree-lined streets of his neighborhood off Park Boulevard.
“We’ve got the Intracoastal behind us, we’ve got the Gulf beaches to the west and it’s just a magical spot,” he said.
Signs are posted around the neighborhood with a clear message about an issue community members say they’re seeing more frequently. According to residents, short-term rentals are popping up everywhere.
“Imagine having new neighbors every week, new neighbors that are backing into your mailbox, are staying up partying until all hours of the night,” Russo said.
Families don’t want big companies purchasing more properties in the neighborhood.
“Basically, we have no recourse because we’re unincorporated,” Russo said. “We’re the closest area to the beach without any protection is Seminole and the investors know.”
According to Pinellas County leaders, there are approximately 300 homes zoned for short-term vacation rentals.
A spokesperson with the county says the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is the best option to deal with immediate problems like noise complaints and illegal activities. However, the code enforcement division is responsible for investigating properties and issuing violations.
This year the department has investigated 40 cases involving rentals, it processed 175 cases since 2006.
In a statement regarding possible changes to short-term rental laws, the spokesperson said: Pinellas County is closely monitoring state-level discussions that may potentially impact the standards and enforcement of codes related to short-term rentals while continuing to ensure short-term rentals comply with all state and local regulations.
Russo says his concerns are amplified by issues occurring at other short-term rentals in surrounding counties. He says major companies are driving out housing costs, pricing families out of the area.
“It’s going to turn into Jersey Shore right here in Seminole,” he said, “we want everyone to have a good time, we want them to enjoy our Gulf Beaches but we don’t want them disrupting our neighborhoods.”
A spokesperson with Pinellas County provided the following answers to questions:
How many short-term rentals are registered with Pinellas County?Approximately 300 properties have completed the zoning clearance process for Short Term Vacation Rentals.
How does the county ensure all STRs are registered?The Land Development Code specifies that single family residences to be used as short-term vacation rentals are required to complete a zoning clearance, which includes completion of the Short Term Vacation Rental Standards form. Code Enforcement follows-up with STR owners if a complaint is received and requires the processing of a zoning clearance if it has not already been filed.
Pinellas County Code Enforcement Division is responsible for enforcing codes in the County’s unincorporated areas. The ordinances related to Short Term Rentals (STRs) are listed in the County’s Code of Ordinances, Statute 138-3232. The Division enforces these standards by investigating properties, responding to complaints and, when necessary, issuing citations.
How are the standards enforced?
Code Enforcement focuses on investigating ongoing issues that violate codes such as exceeding occupancy limits. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is better equipped to address immediate concerns such as noise complaints and illegal activities.
Property owners of STRs have 7 to 30 days to resolve a violation. When this time expires, Code Enforcement may issue a citation and, if found guilty, fine the owners. If owners fail to comply with the court order, the County may bring them before a special magistrate. Failure to comply with the magistrate order may lead to a fine of up to $1,000 per day.
How many fines have been issued for rentals in violation of the standards so far this year? Last year?This year, Code Enforcement investigated approximately 40 cases involving short-term or vacation rentals for issues ranging from failure to obtain a zoning clearance to trash, noise violations and other complaints. Many of these complaints are not specific to the property operating as a short-term rental as they involve violations of codes that apply to all residential properties.
Pinellas County Code Enforcement investigates all complaints associated with short term rentals and applies the standards of 138-3232 as well as all other County expectations of residential properties.
The County has processed 175 documented cases related to STRs since 2006.
Does the county have limitations on how many short-term rentals can be in a certain geographic area?State law restricts what local governments can do to regulate the number of short-term rentals – additionally, local governments are pre-empted from regulating the frequency of short-term rentals or duration of stays unless they had rules in place prior to 2011.
Are commissioners considering any changes to the standards? Would they consider changes to the guidelines due to resident concerns?Pinellas County is closely monitoring state-level discussions that may potentially impact the standards and enforcement of codes related to short-term rentals while continuing to ensure short-term rentals comply with all state and local regulations.