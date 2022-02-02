Pinellas health care worker uses patient’s credit card to spend hundreds on food orders, police say

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County health care worker was arrested Tuesday after police said she used a patient’s credit card information to make hundreds of dollars worth in purchases.

Officers with the St. Petersburg Police department said Porchea Woods, 32, of Pinellas County was working at Apollo Health as an outsourced certified nursing assistant through Gale Healthcare Solutions LLC when she fraudulently used the patients credit card number.

Police said Woods placed 15 online food orders from several restaurants and one cable bill totaling nearly $1,500. Arrest documents stated Woods personally benefited from 7 of the 16 fraudulent purchases totaling $658.97.

