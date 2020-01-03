Pinellas Head Start delays return to school due to mold concerns

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Lutheran Head Start Services in Pinellas County is delaying the return to school for students to address possible mold concerns at over 10 of its centers.

The centers include:

  • Clearwater Center 
  • Connie L Marmaro 
  • Dunedin Center
  • Friendship Center 
  • Good Samaritan Center
  • Gulley Center
  • High Point Center
  • Jordan Park Center 
  • Los Caminos
  • Rainbow Center
  • Tarpon Springs Center

LSF Head Start says parents and families were notified regarding the mold concerns.

LSF says they plan to reopen some centers starting the week of Jan. 13 as well as host a parent meeting following the reopening of the centers.

If this lasts longer than one week, LSF says they will implement home-based options and are seeking additional options for children to attend school.

