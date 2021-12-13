Pinellas Co. families worry they may be homeless for the holidays

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Alyssia Anderson doesn’t know what she’s going to do. She’s a single mom with an 19-month old son and is nine months pregnant and is about to be induced.

Anderson was informed on Friday by her Directions for Living case manager that she had to be out of her hotel room by Monday. The non-profit organization provides help and housing for families in need, and now it is in need of additional funding.

“They kicked us out on a Friday, that gave us the weekend, not being able to do nothing.saying that we had to be out by Monday,” said Anderson. “It’s been a help, but now it’s like they are saying get out, we’re not helping you anymore. They said we’ll still be able to help you with the transitioning into placements, but we’re not able to pay no more.”

Asia Watkins also got the news on Friday.

“I don’t know where me and my kids are going to be at. That’s mainly what I was thinking about. They could have given us more time than just a day or two,” said Watkins. “My worker told me this on Friday.”

Directions for Living President and CEO April Lott says she believes there was some sort of misunderstanding among one or more of the case managers.

“I’m not sure why that communication took place,” said Lott. “I think staff panicked and got out ahead of the plan.”

Lott says there is a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the homeless family situation and possible solutions. She says the situation is not pretty.

“I think the community, your viewers need to understand that we have a desperate homeless family problem in Pinellas County ,” said Lott. “We are going to do everything possible to make sure that none of these families hit the streets. They will, nonetheless be homeless, but with shelter.”

In the meantime, the individuals that contacted 8 On Your Side say they will be staying with family members or friends until they can work out more permanent housing arrangements.