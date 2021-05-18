Pinellas Emergency Management seeking donations for hurricane preparedness, hygiene kits

FILE – This Wednesday, May 27, 2020 satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Bertha approaching the South Carolina coast. On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, a World Meteorological Organization committee plans to discuss whether the Atlantic hurricane season should start on May 15 instead of the traditional June 1. (NOAA via AP)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Emergency Management had created an outreach program to provide items to county residents during hurricane season, which officially begins June 1.

The county is seeking donations for its hurricane/hygiene kits to benefit vulnerable populations. Kits will also include educational material to prepare them for the 2021 hurricane season.

Emergency management provided a link to a spreadsheet for the community to sign up to donations items still in need.

Some of those items include first aid kits, flashlights and shampoo and conditioner.

Monetary donations can made delivered to the:

Pinellas County Housing Authority

c/o Emergency Management

11479 Ulmerton Road

Largo, FL 33778

Anyone with questions can contact Jess McCracken through email at jmccracken@pinellascounty.org.