Pinellas detention sergeant resigns after racial and sexist comment about Black female deputies, sheriff’s office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A detention sergeant in Pinellas County resigned this week after making a racial and sexist comment earlier this year, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The 53-year-old sergeant was a member of the sheriff’s office Department of Detention and Corrections and was assigned to the training division. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the comment was made on Aug. 17 while the sergeant was in his office talking to another sheriff’s office supervisor.

While the two were talking about the selection of deputies for the training division, the sergeant said he did not “want any more black females” in the training division, the sheriff’s office said. According to a news release, the comment indicated that “black female deputies would not be considered for transfer because of their race and gender.”

The sheriff’s office said the only black female deputy assigned to the training division happened to walk into the room and hear the sergeant’s comment. The comment went unreported but the sheriff’s office said it became aware of it on Oct. 29.

Once the sheriff’s office was made aware of the comment, the sergeant was placed on administrative leave and removed from his position. The administrative review board was supposed to address the situation on Thursday but the sheriff’s office said the sergeant resigned Wednesday before the board could meet.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said based on the evidence revealed during the internal investigation, he would have fired the sergeant for his comment had he not resigned.

“It is the policy of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office that all members shall enjoy a work environment free of all forms of discrimination based on, but not limited it, a member’s race and gender,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.