Pinellas detention deputy fired after DUI crash into retention pond, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County detention deputy was fired after she allegedly crashed her Jeep into a retention pond while she was driving under the influence.

Deputies say 24-year-old Brittany O’Leary crashed her 2019 Jeep Wrangler into a retention pond near U.S. Highway 19 North around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Witnesses were able to help her out of the Jeep before the vehicle became fully submerged.

Deputies said O’Leary struggled to perform sobriety tests and exhibited bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and difficulty with her balance. Deputies also detected the odor of alcohol on her breath. O’Leary had a BAC of .153/.158, which is over the legal limit, authorities said.

She was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence and cited for DUI with a BAC of .15 or higher and careless driving.

Deputies say O’Leary started as a detention deputy for the sheriff’s office in Oct. 2017.

“O’Leary’s employment was immediately terminated following the arrest, which is consistent with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office policy,” the agency said.

She has since been released from the Pinellas County Jail.

