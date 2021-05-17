Pinellas deputy who sent sexual texts to vulnerable woman fired, sheriff says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy who sent “creepy” texts to vulnerable women he met during his job has been fired, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brian Overton became the subject of two internal investigations after he was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to women who had given him their numbers for law enforcement purposes.

One woman gave Overton her number while he was investigating her father’s death. She said he would send her texts about the investigation, then his correspondence became more personal and sexual in nature.

“Deputy Overton engaged in regular text message conversations with the complainant for days after the investigation, which was not related to his official duties,” the sheriff’s office said.

Overton was issued a written reprimand in August.

In February, Overton responded to a child abuse complaint and got the complainant’s number to inform her of the outcome of the investigation. Deputies say he used a fake number app that lets people generate an alternate number, so they can keep their real phone number hidden, and sent the woman a series of texts, in which he commented on her looks and told her he had a vasectomy.

The woman told investigators the texts were “unprofessional, creepy, and scary,” and she felt sexually harassed, the sheriff’s office said.

“The text messages were not related to the call for service nor were they in the performance of lawful duties,” the agency added.

Overton later admitted the texts were inappropriate, unethical and did not serve a legitimate law enforcement purpose. He was terminated from his job on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Deputy Overton’s conduct was reprehensible and instead of honoring his oath to help others he tried to take advantage of women in vulnerable situations for self-serving sexual gratification,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “Overton’s conduct is inconsistent with how a deputy sheriff should conduct himself and he has forfeited the privilege of being a law enforcement officer.”