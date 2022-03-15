Pinellas deputy watches Netflix while inmate vomits blood, gets suspended

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County deputy was suspended after the sheriff’s office said he watched Netflix while an inmate threw up a large amount of blood in his cell.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on the evening of Nov. 17 into the morning of Nov. 18, Deputy Dante Ginn-Davis was assigned to an area of the Pinellas County Jail where inmates require constant supervision due to their classification status.

The sheriff’s office defines constant supervision as monitoring inmates through live video on computers and 15-minute security and well-being checks in their cells. According to an investigation done by PCSO’s Administrative Investigation Division, at 7:59 p.m. Ginn-Davis opened up Netflix on his work computer as the only viewable window, covering up the live video from the cells.

The investigation found it remained that way for “a majority” of Ginn-Davis’ 11-and-half-hour shift.

At around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 18, an inmate under Ginn-Davis’ supervision began vomiting large amounts of blood on the floor of their cell. Deputies said as this happened, Ginn-Davis was watching Netflix at the Officer’s Station with another deputy, missing the incident on the live feed on two computer screens.

Both Ginn-Davis and the other deputy on duty each did a 15-minute well-being check over the next 23 minutes, with neither seeing the blood on the cell floor.

Deputies said during the shift change, Ginn-Davis told the incoming shift there were no incidents.

The blood was not discovered until 7:39 a.m., over three hours after the inmate got sick, during an inspection by the dayshift. Medical staff was notified and the inmate was then taken to the hospital.

When questioned about the incident during the investigation, deputies said Ginn-Davis admitted to the violation, saying he only watched Netflix “maybe once a week” at work and he did not see anything inside the cell during checks.

Ginn-Davis’ suspension lasts 40 hours, spanning across four shifts.