ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County deputy shot multiple times in the line of duty will be released from the hospital on Friday.

Corporal Matt Aitken, 40, was shot in the neck, hand and leg by Zion Bostick, 23, on Sunday. Aitken returned fire to the burglary suspect, killing him.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Aitken is recovering from his injuries and is expected to be discharged on Friday afternoon.

At age 23, Bostick had already served two state prison sentences at the time of his death. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said he had three warrants out for his arrest after missing a court date earlier this month. The gun used in the attack was reported stolen out of Manatee County.

The incident is still under investigation.