PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that took place Monday evening involving a man who reportedly wanted to die by suicide by cop.

According to a release from the City of Clearwater Public Safety, the incident began Monday around 6:45 p.m. when a woman called 911 to report that her adult son was armed with a knife and threatening to harm himself.

Her son also told her he wanted to die by suicide by cop.

When deputies arrived they found the man, later identified as Christopher Kelly, in the garage armed with a knife and “acting erratic.”

Deputies tried for 70 minutes to talk Kelly into putting the knife down but said he would not comply.

At one point, deputies said Kelly walked out of the garage still armed with the knife. Deputies fired less-lethal bean bags, but said they had little effect. Kelly then ran directly to the backyard toward two deputies, still holding the knife.

When he refused commands to drop the knife, one deputy fired one shot, grazing Kelly in the arm.

He was treated at a local hospital then booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Kelly was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting arrest without violence. Deputies said he has a lengthy history of mental health issues and drug and alcohol use.

Authorities identified the deputy who fired her weapon as Nicole Jones who has been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since January 2021.

She was placed on non-disciplinary relief of duty, which is a standard practice in active investigations.