PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County deputy rescued a duck after being dispatched to a call concerning two ducks that were hit by a vehicle.

Unfortunately, one of the ducks passed away, while the surviving one was left seriously injured.

Deputy Lira Rangel called the Clearwater Audubon Society-Bird Sanctuary to help treat the injured duck.

By the time they arrived, the duck had gone into a nearby pond, where he struggled to stay afloat.

The deputy entered the waist-deep water and retrieved the duck, fearing it could drown. The animal was handed off to a sanctuary member.

The sanctuary reported that the duck has made a full recovery and was released back into the wild.