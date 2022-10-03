TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will gather in Lutz on Monday to pay their respects to Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last month.

Authorities said Hartwick died Thursday, Sept. 22, after a construction worker ran into him with a forklift.

The 51-year-old father was working traffic detail to keep crews safe as they completed overnight roadwork on Interstate 275.

He left his cruiser and was walking on the shoulder of the road and facing north when he was hit. He died instantly.

Authorities said the forklift operator, identified as Juan Ariel Molina Salles, continued driving for about a quarter of a mile, then got out of the vehicle and told another construction worker about what happened. He gave the other man his helmet and vest and ran off on foot, Gualtieri said.

After an hours-long search, he was taken into custody.

Authorities said Molina-Salles was undocumented and had “no qualifications to drive a front loader.”

Deputy Hartwick spent most of his adult life serving his community, first as a detention deputy in the Pinellas County Jail, then as a patrol deputy.

He wore his star with pride, and the people who worked with him respected his dedication and commitment to serving the public.

On Monday, he will be remembered at a service at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. A procession will escort Hartwick’s body from Pinellas County to the church.

The procession will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 49th Street North and Roosevelt Boulevard, travel north across the Bayside Bridge, east across the Courtney Campbell, north on the Veterans Expressway, then onto Dale Mabry Highway.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m.

After the funeral service, there will be a 21-gun salute, a “riderless horse,” a last call, and a fly-over. There will be no procession following the service.