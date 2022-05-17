ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County deputy was fired from her job after she was arrested for driving under the influence.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, was stopped at the intersection of 108th Avenue North and 4th Street North in St. Petersburg at around 1:03 a.m. Tuesday.

St. Petersburg police officers said Coniglio had the smell of alcohol on her breath. Her speech was slurred, she had a “blank expression” on her face. Her eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and she had trouble standing, according to the report.

Coniglio also performed poorly on field sobriety tests, police said. Breath tests showed she had a blood alcohol level of .206/.219, more than twice the legal limit.



The former deputy was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence with BAL .15 or greater.



Coniglio had worked as a deputy in the PCSO Patrol Operations Bureau since 2018. She was fired immediately after the arrest, per PCSO policy.