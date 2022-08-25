PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy received a written reprimand Wednesday, months after he accidentally ran over a sunbathing woman at St. Pete Beach with his 4×4 patrol SUV.

According to an inter-office memorandum obtained by News Channel 8, an investigation found that Deputy Todd Brien admitted to and took full responsibility for running over the woman on the afternoon of May 4, 2022.

The document said Brien was patrolling the beach in his agency-issued 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe 4×4 when he pulled over to talk to several pedestrians. While talking with the pedestrians, he was dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at a different location.

As Brien turned right, he struck a 23-year-old sunbathing woman who was not visible from the SUV’s driver’s seat. Deputies previously reported the SUV’s front left tire drove over the woman’s “mid to upper back area” causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was transported to an area hospital.

Brien was not injured.

During an administrative interview, Brien said the woman was blocked behind the SUV’s A-pillar. Documents said Brien admitted to unintentionally striking the woman and took full responsibility for his actions.

As a result of the investigation, the Administrative Review Board determined Brien to be in violation of one, Level Three Rule and Regulation violation totaling 15 points.

“At this point level, the recommended discipline range is a Written Reprimand to a 24-hour Suspension,” the document added.