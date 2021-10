UPDATE: Deputies have located and arrested the man accused of using the axe.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who used an axe on a book vending machine.

Deputies say the man is believed to be a bald man 40-50 years old and wears thin metal glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Heller at (727) 582-2872.