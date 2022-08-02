TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of baby sea turtles were returned to sea after being found in bushes, a hotel pool, a storm drain and more in Pinellas County.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Mackesy, Deputy Lopez, and Deputy Wheeler responded to the call early Tuesday morning from security at a hotel on St. Pete Beach.

The call concerned sea turtled hatchlings that had gotten lost while trying to get out to sea.

According to a Facebook post, the security had collected around 15 sea turtles before he called the sheriff’s office for reinforcement.

According to the sheriff’s office, the turtles were able to get to safety with a bit of guidance and words of rencouragement.