PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is recovering after nearly drowning at Gandy Beach in St. Petersburg.

Detectives say a 32-year-old woman who couldn’t swim was intoxicated when she went into the water.

The woman soon began to struggle and was pulled ashore by her father, boyfriend, and Good Samaritan.

Then a second Good Samaritan performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Detectives say the incident does not appear to be suspicious.