Pinellas deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Dunedin

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Pinellas County are investigating what they said appeared to be a murder-suicide in the Lake Haven Mobile Home Park on Wednesday.

Preliminary information indicated Frances (Darlene) Neubert, 73, and Jeffrey Dinyer, 51, were found dead. Deputies reported the two had not been seen in a few days, according to neighbors.

Detectives believe Dinyer murdered Neubert and then took his own life.

An autopsy will be conducted and the Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the cause and manner of death.

An investigation is ongoing.