Pinellas deputies investigating after local real estate agents receive death threats

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is warning local real estate agents of a scheme they are investigating.

Last week, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office sent a bulletin to the Pinellas Realtors Organization, asking them to share it with their members.

The bulletin stated, “recently numerous Real Estate Agents have reported getting threatening/extortion type messages from an unknown person.”

It goes on to state “the subject sending the messages uses the Agent’s correct name and advises that they (the sender) have been paid to kill/assassinate them, unless fees are paid.”

“Detectives are working hard at this case and they are trying to figure out how this phone number has been spoofed and where it’s coming from,” Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Alex Kowalski said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who receives a threatening message to call 727-582-6200 and report it.