LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies conducted a death investigation involving an alligator Friday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 1:50 p.m., deputies were sent to the area of 134th Avenue North and 121st Street after learning of a deceased individual in the area.

A representative with the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident involved an alligator.

“This was the first big one that I’ve seen around here,” said Jennifer Dean, who has lived in the area for four years. “We heard all the sirens and came out to see what was going on.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has also been called in to assist local law enforcement.

“The FWC is currently assisting PCSO with an ongoing incident involving an alligator,” an FWC statement said. “We are still gathering information at this time. I will share more when it becomes available.”

“It’s crazy,” Dean said. “My kids walk by there all the time, so it’s really scary.”

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.