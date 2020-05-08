Pinellas County’s new beach capacity website reaches thousands of views per hour

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Heading to the beach this weekend? Before you go, you should check a new tool the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office launched to let you know which beaches are too crowded.

The Beach Capacity Dashboard shows you if there are too many people at one beach, which of course means problems for social distancing.

It’s a green, yellow and red system to tell you if it’s all clear, nearing full or at capacity.

“I can tell you the information on there is timely. It’s giving people the information that they need so they can make great decisions. When they’re home, check it. If the beach you want is closed down because it’s full, then go someplace else,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

The sheriff says they have about 300 deputies from Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs to Fort Desoto.

“Every 30 minutes – maybe at a minimum, in some cases more often – they’re conveying that information to someone in the command post and they’re actively updating that information,” the sheriff said.

Since the dashboard launched, they’ve gotten almost 50,000 hits. That includes Thursday, well before it officially went live around 12:15 Friday afternoon.

Since going live, they’ve seen about 7,000 hits an hour.

