Pinellas County’s beach capacity dashboard inactive after opening weekend

PASS-A-GRILLE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is following up with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office about how opening weekend on the beaches went during Mother’s Day weekend.

New rules are in place for beachgoers, including limiting groups to fewer than 10 people and staying at least 6 feet apart.

This comes as the sheriff’s office and county commissioners decided to reopen the 35 miles of sandy shores to people after having them shut down more than a month due to Coronavirus.

The sheriff’s office released a beach-monitoring dashboard to let beachgoers know what was busy or not. The sheriff took the site down on Sunday “due to the weather and reduced activity on the beaches.”

Due to the weather and reduced activity on the beaches, the Beach Capacity Dashboard is now inactive. Stay tuned to our social media channels for updates on when it will be reactivated. #PinellasBeaches — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) May 10, 2020

As of Monday afternoon, the dashboard is still inactive.

8 On Your Side has reached out to the sheriff’s office and local businesses to check how the first weekend back open went.

