Pinellas County woman wins $1 million prize from Publix lottery ticket

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs woman struck gold after buying a winning million-dollar ticket from the Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery said Tuesday that Amy Herrmann, 49, claimed her prize as a one-time payment of $795,000. 

Herrmann got the winning ticket from the Publix on Alternate 19 in Palm Harbor, which will get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The Lottery’s GOLD RUSH LIMITED gives out 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! It also has over 33,000 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000!

