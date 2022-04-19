ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey woman was arrested after police said she made over $18,000 worth of purchases on her company’s credit card, including a wedding.

Pinellas Park police said between Jan. 8, 2020 and June 5, 2020, 43-year-old Sabrina Rajcok used a Mastercard given to her by the company she worked for, Critical System Solutions LLC, to make $18,505.05 worth of purchases.

Police said there were 132 purchases made in total and those included a rental vehicle, personal vehicle repairs, vehicle insurance, a personal wedding and numerous retail items.

Rajcok quit her job with no explanation when her employer found out about the purchases, according to police.

Rajcok faces a scheme to defraud (less than $20,000) charge.