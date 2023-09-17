PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was charged with DUI manslaughter after her passenger died after she drove off the road on southbound I-275 and crashed into a tree on Saturday.

The 48-year-old passenger died at the scene of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, 36-year-old Sara Elizabeth Murphy, was driving under the influence and on a suspended license.

FHP troopers arrested Murphy and charged her with DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license involving death.

She is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.