Pinellas County woman becomes millionaire from Florida Lottery scratch-off

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County woman became a millionaire after she claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Deborah Kane, 65, of Gulfport, claimed the million-dollar prize after she purchased her winning ticket from the Publix located at 1520 McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. According to the Florida Lottery, Kane opted to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The Publix store which sold the winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The lottery’s $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The ticket is also filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

Since 1988, The Florida lottery said its games have paid more than $79.1 billion in prizes and made more than 3,100 people millionaires.