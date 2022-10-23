SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a woman Friday after they said she allegedly abused a child through a so-called “exorcism.”

An arrest report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after Friday night, a woman told deputies that she walked into what she thought was an “exorcism”

Deputies said a child was seen vomiting while the woman’s roommate, Hope Alexandra Sullivan, 33, of Seminole, and Sullivan’s sister prayed on the phone, encouraging the child to throw up.

After leaving and returning 20 minutes later, the roommate said she saw that the child undergoing the “exorcism” had a “make shift ‘noose’ around her neck with [a] robe tie” to kill herself, the arrest report said.

Deputies said the child took the “noose” off her neck after some time.

According to deputies, the victim said the person on the phone was speaking another language to “get the ‘suicidal demon’ out of her.”

The report said Sullivan told the victim there was a demon inside her. Afterward, the child was scared and felt sick, although the suspect blamed the vomiting on bad lobster that the victim ate the day before.

Sullivan was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a child abuse charge.