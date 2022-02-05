Pinellas County woman admits to setting house on fire, police say

Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WLFA) — A Pinellas County woman admitted to setting her house on fire near the intersection of E Court Street and S Jasmin Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to Tarpon Springs Police.

Officers were called to the home of Amanda Christian on Thursday to investigate the origins of a fire that caused “significant smoke and fire damage.” Police said Christian “spontaneously uttered that she had started the fire” in the home.

First responders ultimately determined the cause of the fire to be incendiary. There were no other people inside the home at the time of the incident.

Officers said Christian later admitted to using cotton blankets, oils, and a lighter to spark the flames.

When officers tried to take her into custody, she allegedly kneed an officer in the left leg. Police said, “she was upset that officers were ‘rude’ and grabbed her to take her into custody when she did nothing wrong.”

Christian was charged with arson in the first degree and battery on a law enforcement officer. Police did not reveal a motive for the fire.