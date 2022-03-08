Pinellas County weighs changes to rental assistance program to help St. Pete residents

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County commissioners will consider making changes to the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help renters in St. Petersburg.

During their meeting on Tuesday, commissioners will discuss a resolution that will allow some of the county’s ERA funds to be used for families within St. Petersburg’s city limits.

Money from the federal government is being used for rent and utility aid during the pandemic.

St. Petersburg and Pinellas County received separate funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city is nearly out of money, but the county has more funds left over.

If the resolution is approved, the remaining money would go to families within St. Petersburg’s city limits.

Renters say the measure is needed. Fourty-three percent of the county’s low to moderate income groups live in St. Petersburg.

“I’m kind of forced out of my apartment now because I just can’t afford that much,” renter Evan Moscoo previously told 8 On Your Side. “It [high rent prices] makes it much harder to live here, and, they’re really weeding out a lot of people.”

The commission is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss