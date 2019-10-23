Pinellas County votes to ban horseback riding near Skyway Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Horseback riding in the waters near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and along the aquatic preserve in Pinellas County is no longer allowed.

Pinellas County commissioners have passed an ordinance banning the popular activity.

The commissioners say they were concerned the animals were damaging the seagrass and adding to the pollution of the water.

They say testing on the days the horses were there showed bacteria levels above EPA guidelines.

Small businesses such as Cponies say they will be able to continue St Pete rides through this weekend however, future riders will be rebooked.