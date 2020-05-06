Pinellas County triplets disappointed about changes in graduation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — 8 On Your Side is committed to spotlighting seniors across the Tampa Bay area whose graduations won’t look like they hoped.

Because of COVID 19, a lot of plans had to change. But for one family in Pinellas County, that sadness over graduation is tripled.

Graduation at Osceola Fundamental High School was supposed to be May 21. For three seniors, Shane, Max and Katelyn Fischer, it’s even more disappointing. It’s the last time the triplets would’ve been in school together.













The three are triple happy school is ending, but they’re not exactly dancing about the altered plans for graduation thanks to COVID-19.

“I’m really disappointed. It’s just, I won’t ever get the feel of walking on the stage and everybody cheering me on,” Shane Fischer said.

“Graduation is when you get to be with all your friends and you get to see each other and you’re all growing up and moving on,” said Katelyn.

Everything has changed.

“When you’re going to school and you see your friends, you kind of take that for granted, now that you can’t see anybody it kind of makes you want to go back to school again,” Max said.

And since Katelyn didn’t get go to prom, her brothers and parents brought prom to her. They set up lights in the backyard and shared a dance. Katelyn wore her prom dress.

“Mainly just a family, gathering to try to resemble a fun night. Yeah it was still a good time,” Shane said.

When all the high school work is done, Shane will attend college to become a game designer. Max will get a business degree and Katelyn will study criminal cybersecurity… but all at three different schools.

The school district is working on an alternative plan for graduation. but they will have a drive by cap and gown pick-up parade of cars here May 18.