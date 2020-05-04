Pinellas County to offer no-cost COVID-19 tests to residents

Breaking News
Pinellas County

Getty Images for WFLA.com

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Community Health Centers of Pinellas County is offering COVID-19 tests to residents at no cost.

Starting May 4, residents can do walk-up and drive-through testing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are recommended to decrease wait times. To schedule an appointment, call 727-824-8181 and select option 0.

Residents do not need to have symptoms or be a CHC patient to receive a test.

Below are the locations of the testing sites:

  • 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater, Florida, 33756
  • 7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park, Florida, 33781
  • 1344 22nd Street South (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center), St. Petersburg, Flordia 33712

A condensed electronic registration will be required at testing sites. Residents are asked to bring a valid ID.

In the Florida Department of Health’s May 4 coronavirus update, Pinellas County has reported 784 coronavirus cases and 42 COVID-19 related deaths.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.PinellasCounty.org/Covid19

