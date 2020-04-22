Pinellas County to keep public beaches, pools closed till May 1

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday announced public beaches, pools and playgrounds will remain closed through May 1.

The announcement comes as the local state of emergency deceleration has been extended from April 24- May 1.

Multiple Florida counties have opened beaches including those in Cocoa Beach which are allowing sunbathing and sitting in chairs on beaches if people keep gatherings to under five people and practice social distancing.

The commission’s next virtual meeting slated for Tuesday, April 28

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: