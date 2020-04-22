Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Pinellas County to keep public beaches, pools closed till May 1

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday announced public beaches, pools and playgrounds will remain closed through May 1.

The announcement comes as the local state of emergency deceleration has been extended from April 24- May 1.

Multiple Florida counties have opened beaches including those in Cocoa Beach which are allowing sunbathing and sitting in chairs on beaches if people keep gatherings to under five people and practice social distancing.

The commission’s next virtual meeting slated for Tuesday, April 28

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hackers steal stimulus payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hackers steal stimulus payments"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money"

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."

Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?"

Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew"

Manatee County leaders lift curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County leaders lift curfew"

COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss