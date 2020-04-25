Pinellas County to consider reopening beaches, pools

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Board of County Commissioners is set to consider a resolution Tuesday that would reopen beaches and swimming pools that have been closed for more than a month to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is lending his support for relaxing restrictions at the county’s beaches and pools.

“It is my trust in Pinellas County residents and belief in the available data that makes me confident that we can safely open our beaches and pools and this week is the right time to do so,” the sheriff said.

The resolution to be considered at Tuesday morning’s virtual Pinellas Board of County Commissioners would reopen public beaches, parking lots and restrooms.

Beachgoers would still be required to follow CDC social distancing guidelines by staying six feet apart from one another and not gathering in groups of more than 10.

Swimming pools at hotels, motels, lodging establishments, condominiums, commercial business establishments and homeowner associations would be allowed to reopen at a 50 percent capacity.

The resolution states public beach restrooms and pools would required to have enhanced cleaning and sanitation in accordance with CDC guidelines.

In a memo to commissioners, County Administrator Barry Burton recommends that public playgrounds remain closed, but those at child care facilities could reopen so long as they are cleaned and sanitized before being used by another group of children.

Burton is also recommending giving municipalities two days to allocate staff and resources in preparation for reopening beaches.

Still unable to swim at their townhouse community’s pool, Maegan and Matt Chapman from Clearwater told 8 On Your Side they’re urging the Pinellas County commissioners to reopen pools and beaches.

“We understand that there are high risk groups and its something to be taken seriously,” Matt Chapman said. “We also see in our kids the effects that its had.”

“I feel like it looks much more promising then it has in the past weeks so hopefully we’ll be back at the beach,” Maegan Chapman added.

In his Facebook post, Sheriff Gualtieri said the Pinellas County hospital system is in good shape, the county accomplished its goal of stabilizing the number of new COVID-19 cases and the “worst is behind us.”

“The people who caused the beach congestion—Spring Breakers—are long gone. The people who are using the private beaches, which have remained open, are acting responsibly overall and adhering to the social distancing requirements,” the sheriff said.

The Chapmans will be watching the virtual county commissioners meeting Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

“I don’t anticipate people running wild, but I think its time for healthy people to be able to get out and have a little bit of a normal life again,” Matt told 8 On Your Side.

Sheriff Gualtieri said in his post residents have adjusted to the new norm of social distancing and “if necessary, PCSO has the resources to ensure compliance through a gentle reminder.”

LATEST STORIES: