Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Pinellas County to consider reopening beaches for exercise and recreation

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners will meet with the sheriff by Thursday to discuss reopening the county’s beaches.

Commissioners discussed the proposition of reopening beaches and private pools during an emergency meeting Monday afternoon.

Commissioner Kathleen Peters said she is in favor of opening the beaches and private pools for exercise and recreational purposes.

“There is police presence on the beaches all the time, and I do believe the citizens in Pinellas county are being responsible and understand the dangers and are taking responsible acts to keep their distance and be safe,” she said.

Because of the potential burden that could be placed on law enforcement if beaches were reopened, commissioners agreed to discuss the matter with Sheriff Bob Gualtieri before making a move.

“I think it makes sense,” Commission Vice Chairman Dave Eggers said. “I think the parking spaces that are abundantly available for people from other counties needs to be looked at.”

Eggers suggested leaving the waterfront available, but restrict people from congregating around the beach.

In addition to opening beaches, commissioners will also look at reopening private pools, like the ones at condominiums.

“A lot of senior citizens need the pools,” Peters said. “It helps with their arthritis. It’s good for their exercise.”

A decision is expected Thursday.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

