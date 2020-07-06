Pinellas County to begin offering back-to-school physicals, vaccinations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With back-to-school season just around the corner, you might want to get your kids in for a physical sooner rather than later.

Starting Tuesday, July 7, The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County will start offering back-to-school clinic services for the upcoming school year.

A variety of services, including school and sports physicals, well-child exams, vision screenings and immunizations will be available at no cost until Aug. 11 for students entering kindergarten through grade 12.

A parent or legal guardian must bring the child’s immunization and medical records and be present in order for the child to receive services.

Clinics will be open at the following schools from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Thursday:

Pinellas Park High School: 6305 118th Ave N., Largo, FL 33773

Gibbs High School: 850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Boca Ciega High School: 924 58th St. S., Gulfport, FL 33707

Parents and guardians must make an appointment in advance by calling (727) 249-7591 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m

Face coverings are required and anyone entering the clinic will be asked screening questions. Only one adult per family may enter, unless they’re with two or more children younger than 12.

For more information, visit the health department’s website.

LATEST STORIES: