Pinellas County to accept donations of homemade masks, face coverings

Pinellas County

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is now accepting homemade masks and face coverings donations. The items collected will be distributed to vulnerable populations in the county.

Residents can drop off clean, homemade cloth face coverings at the following three locations:

  • The Chapel – Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Located at 2795 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida, 34688
    • Food donations are also accepted at this site
  • RCS Pinellas – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. / Thursdays 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
    • Located at 700 Druid Road, Clearwater, Florida, 33756
    • Food donations are also accepted at this site
  • St. Petersburg Free Clinic – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon
    • Located at 3115 44th Ave. N., St Petersburg, Florida, 33714
    • Food donations and personal protective equipment donations are also accepted at this site

Groups willing to assist with the distribution or coordination of a large donation can email EMA@pinellascounty.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

