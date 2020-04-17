Pinellas County to accept donations of homemade masks, face coverings

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is now accepting homemade masks and face coverings donations. The items collected will be distributed to vulnerable populations in the county.

Residents can drop off clean, homemade cloth face coverings at the following three locations:

The Chapel – Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Located at 2795 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida, 34688 Food donations are also accepted at this site

RCS Pinellas – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. / Thursdays 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Located at 700 Druid Road, Clearwater, Florida, 33756 Food donations are also accepted at this site

St. Petersburg Free Clinic – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon Located at 3115 44th Ave. N., St Petersburg, Florida, 33714 Food donations and personal protective equipment donations are also accepted at this site



Groups willing to assist with the distribution or coordination of a large donation can email EMA@pinellascounty.org

