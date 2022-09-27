ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours.

In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning, making driving dangerous.

Residents in evacuation zones A, B, and C were issued a mandatory evacuation notice Monday.

To accommodate residents with nowhere else to go, 25 shelters have been set up. A list of these shelters can be found here.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus rides to shelters were set to end by 9 p.m.

Since these shelters could fill up or be inaccessible, county officials recommend that you find a hotel, friend, or family member to stay with.